Actor Kiefer Sutherland, the Emmy winner from the hit series “24” joined us live to preview his starring role in the upcoming movie, “The Contractor.”

The film is about a discharged U.S. Special Forces sergeant, James Harper (Chris Pine) who risks everything for his family and joins a private underground military force. When his first assignment doesn’t go as planned, Harper tries to stay alive in hopes of returning home to uncover the truth of who really betrayed him.

It will hit theaters on April 1 and will also be available on demand and digital.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on March 25, 2022.