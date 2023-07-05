The first full-length trailer of Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio’s highly anticipated film, “Killers of the Flower Moon,” was released early Wednesday morning.

The Western crime movie is based on a true story.

“At the turn of the 20th century, oil brought a fortune to the Osage Nation, who became some of the richest people in the world overnight,” the film’s synopsis read. “The wealth of these Native Americans immediately attracted white interlopers, who manipulated, extorted, and stole as much Osage money as they could before resorting to murder.”

The film also stars Robert De Niro, Lily Gladstone, John Lithgow, Brendan Fraser, Tantoo Cardinal, Jesse Plemons, JaNae Collins, Cara Jade Myers and Jillian Dion.

The screenplay is based on David Grann’s best-selling book, “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI.”

The Apple Original film received major praise at the Cannes Film Festival where the audience gave it a nine-minute standing ovation.

“The three-and-a-half-hour running time is fully justified in an escalating tragedy that never loosens its grip — a sordid illustration of historical erasure with echoes in today’s bitterly divisive political gamesmanship,” according to The Hollywood Reporter Cannes review of the film.

“Killers of the Flower Moon” will be released in IMAX theaters on Oct. 6. It will have a wide theatrical release on Oct. 20 and then will stream globally on Apple TV+.