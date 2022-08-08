You loved her as Tootie in “Facts of Life,” and as Regine in “Living Single.” But Kim Field’s resume doesn’t stop there, she’s also a producer, author and director.

She now stars in “The Upshaws” on Netflix alongside Mike Epps and Wanda Sykes. When Fields saw who her costars were-she knew she had a hit on her hands. S

“It was really exciting to do a character I never played before, even after doing two sitcoms,” she explained. “The characters are messy. Their actions are messy. At the same time-very relatable, a lot of fun to play, and certainly a lot of fun to watch.”

Fields plays Regina Upshaw and her character’s definitely been through it.

“But people are going through it!” she reasoned. “That’s part of the magic of ‘The Upshaws’ and are fire that is our writers room.”

When she’s not tied up with the Netflix show, the actress is busy with other projects like the Nickelodeon series “That Girl Lay Lay.” The Hollywood veteran is actually directing the show.

“They’re kind of our new Laverne and Shirley, Lucy and Ethel,” she exclaimed. “It’s great to see young people, and, truth be told, young people of color and a family of color that is really doing so great in this space.”

Another Nickelodeon show has a connection to Fields. Her mom is the director for the network’s hit “Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan.”

“We’re kind of a mother-daughter directing force of nature, if you will,” she proudly explained.

When it comes to directing, Fields credits her years on various projects to helping her learn what makes a great director.

“Every director I’ve worked with has been phenomenal,” she said. “All of this helps inform who I am as a director with all of my experiences.”

You can stream “The Upshaws” on Netflix now.