As if!

Kim Kardashian and her daughter North West channeled the iconic duo of Cher Horowitz and Dionne Davenport from the ’90s classic “Clueless.”

The Skims co-founder posted the photos to Instagram on Monday night.

Kardashian was Cher, played by Alicia Silverstone, and donned blonde hair, Cher’s recognizable yellow plaid skirt set along with thigh-high white socks and patent leather heels.

Instagram: Kim Kardashian

West dressed as Stacey Dash’s character, Dionne, complete with the black and white plaid skirt set, matching hat and black knee-high stockings.

The mother and daughter even posed in front of the white jeep that the two characters drove around in.

Instagram: Kim Kardashian

The 1995 cult classic follows the lives of the fictional Beverly Hills teens.