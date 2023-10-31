As if!
Kim Kardashian and her daughter North West channeled the iconic duo of Cher Horowitz and Dionne Davenport from the ’90s classic “Clueless.”
The Skims co-founder posted the photos to Instagram on Monday night.
Kardashian was Cher, played by Alicia Silverstone, and donned blonde hair, Cher’s recognizable yellow plaid skirt set along with thigh-high white socks and patent leather heels.
West dressed as Stacey Dash’s character, Dionne, complete with the black and white plaid skirt set, matching hat and black knee-high stockings.
The mother and daughter even posed in front of the white jeep that the two characters drove around in.
The 1995 cult classic follows the lives of the fictional Beverly Hills teens.