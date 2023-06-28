Keep up with Kim!

Kim Kardashian is expanding her empire by opening up her first Skims flagship store on the Sunset Strip in 2024.

The shop will be located in West Hollywood on Sunset Boulevard near Supreme and Kith, according to Bloomberg. The space is estimated to be about 5,000 square feet.

“Kim and I can envision a future where years from today there’s a SKIMS store anywhere in the world you’d find an Apple store or a Nike store,” said Jens Grede, co-founder and chief executive officer of Skims, told the outlet. “It marks the second chapter.”

The move may be surprising to some as retail chains across the country are closing or scaling back, as the reality star is doing just the opposite.

Skims began in 2019 as a direct-to-consumer business. Since then, Kardashian has opened up temporary pop-ups in Los Angeles and around the world.

The L.A. storefront will be Kardashian’s first permanent shop, but likely won’t be her last.

She’s reportedly considering Dallas, Atlanta, Miami, Hong Kong and Paris – as those are regional tourist hotspots.

The brand is set to earn about $750 million in net sales this year.

It was valued at $3.2 billion last year.