After starring in Ryan Murphy’s latest installment of “American Horror Story,” Kim Kardashian is making further acting moves in Hollywood.

The Skims co-founder is set to star and produce the upcoming comedy film “The 5th Wheel.”

The film is written by Paula Pell and Janine Brito, with Pell producing with Kardashian according to Deadline. Sources tell the outlet that at least five studios are fighting for the film.

The publication says the reality star has been “very hands on in the pitch for the female-driven comedy” and that she’s been present for every meeting with the studios.

Kardashian seems to have caught the acting bug recently. She played Emma Roberts’ no-nonsense publicist in “American Horror Story: Delicate,” which premiered in September.

Kim Kardashian attends the Metropolitan Museum of Art gala on May 7, 2018 in New York City. (Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Her performance garnered rave reviews from viewers.

She’s already tried her hand at voice-acting in two “Paw Patrol” movies.

In 2021, she hosted “Saturday Night Live” for the very first time.

Pell and Brito both starred in the 2019 comedy “Wine Country,” which featured Maya Rudolph, Amy Poehler, Rachel Dratch and Tina Fey.

Pell is known for her writing work on “SNL” and “30 Rock.”