This deal is definitely something interesting to look at.

Skims, Kim Kardashian’s shapewear, underwear and clothing line, is now the official underwear partner of the NBA, WNBA and USA Basketball.

The reality star made the announcement on Instagram on Monday morning with a photo alongside NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and Skims cofounder Jens Grede.

Instagram: Kim Kardashian

This partnership may not come as much of a surprise, as basketball fans noticed the Skims logo on the court of recent games.

Instagram: Kim Kardashian

Just a week ago, Kardashian announced the first-ever Skims line for men. The campaign featured 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa, Brazilian soccer star Neymar and the Oklahoma City Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Neymar Jr. models for Kim Kardashian’s Skims line for men. Photo: Skims

According to The Wall Street Journal, the brand has a $4 billion valuation.

The company is set to reach $750 million in sales this year.