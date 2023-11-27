Just last week it was revealed that Kim Kardashian was set to star and produce a new comedy.

After a reported bidding war with five studios, one major streamer has landed the deal.

Kardashian’s film “The Fifth Wheel” has been sold to Netflix, according to Deadline. This all went down shortly after Thanksgiving.

The film is written by Paula Pell and Janine Brito, with Pell producing with Kardashian.

Pell and Brito both starred in the 2019 comedy “Wine Country,” which featured Maya Rudolph, Amy Poehler, Rachel Dratch and Tina Fey.

Pell is known for her writing work on “SNL” and “30 Rock.”

When news of the project was first revealed, the outlet reported that the Skims co-founder was very hands-on with the pitch process.

Kardashian has done her share of acting lately.

She offered her voice to two “Paw Patrol” movies and recently starred in Ryan Murphy’s “American Horror Story: Delicate.”

Fans will also remember her work in 2013’s “Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor.”

The Hollywood Reporter says the film is one of the “first big packages to land at a studio” now that the actors’ strike is over.