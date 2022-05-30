Serayah is best known for her role as Tiana in “Empire”, now she stars in the gospel music drama series “Kingdom Business.”

“The story is really redemption,” the actress explained. “You see throughout these characters and the storylines that all the characters need redemption in the church and out of the church.”

She plays Rebel an ex-stripper turned gospel singer who goes head-to-head with Denita Jordan, played by the legendary gospel artist, Yolanda Adams. Serayah said both she and Adams spent a lot of time off-screen chatting about developing their characters and more.

“She’s a true bridge between the church and the rest of the world,” Serayah said of the gospel star. “It was great working with her. She learned from me and I learned from her. It was an amazing process building our characters together.”

While Serayah is no stranger to singing, this particular series had her dig a little deeper. “I really resonate with my character,” she explained. “Any type of spirituality or religion, I feel like there’s moments where you question depending on what life is handing you.”

The “BMF” singer credited gospel icon, Kirk Franklin, who penned such powerful songs for the project. Franklin is the series’ executive producer. “He just writes these songs that really inspiring and resonate with you in a way that’s so personal,” she explained.

“Kingdom Business” is now streaming on BET+.