KISS has announced the final shows of their final tour, the End of the Road Tour.

The legendary rock ‘n’ roll band’s final shows ever will kick off at the end of October of this year, and they will perform at the Hollywood Bowl on Nov. 3.

The group will officially put a bow on their decades-long career in the city where it all started, New York City’s Madison Square Garden. They’ll hold their final two shows at the iconic venue on Dec. 1 and 2.

“KISS was born in New York City. On 23rd Street. Half a century ago. It will be a privilege and honor to finish touring at Madison Square Garden, 10 blocks and 50 years from where we first started,” said the band in a statement.

Tickets will be available starting March 6, with a KISS Army presale at 10 a.m. local time. Additional presales will be available throughout the week before the general on-sale starting on March 10 at 10 a.m. local time at livenation.com.