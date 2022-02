Access Hollywood host Kit Hoover talked about playing pickleball with her family and shared why she loves it. She also talked about the upcoming Super Bowl, what it means to combine sports and entertainment and how excited she is for the Super Bowl pregame tailgate.

Catch Kit reporting from the NFL Super Bowl pregame tailgate on Feb. 13 on NBC. You can also see Kit hosting Access Hollywood and Access Daily.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Feb. 9, 2022.