Krayzie Bone gave fans an update on his health with a selfie from his hospital bed.

“Just fought for (my) life literally for nine days straight,” he posted to Instagram on Tuesday.

He then thanked all those who supported him during this time.

“I only won the battle this time because I know Jehovah God was with me every step of the way fighting for me,” he continued. “Never take life for granted, enjoy it while you have it! Thank you all for your thoughts and prayers trust me I needed every last one of them.”

Krayzie Bone provided an update on his health to fans from his hospital bed on Oct. 3, 2023. Photo: Instagram

Many big names took to the comment section to send more well wishes to the hip-hop star.

“Love (you) brother, this post made me smile. God is good,” wrote Kid Cudi.

“Sending strength king,” Lil Jon wrote.

Rapper Fat Joe said, “I love you my brother with all my heart, I been praying. God is great.”

Singer Krayzie Bone poses with his Grammy for Best Rap Performance By a Duo or Group for “Ridin” in the press room at the 49th Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Feb. 11, 2007 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images)

In late September, AllHipHop.com reported that the artist was fighting for his life.

Krayzie Bone was sedated and on a ventilator in the intensive care unit as of Sunday after doctors performed surgery on one of his lungs after an artery was found leaking. However, the bleeding did not stop.

The outlet said this all started when Krayzie Bone, whose real name is Anthony Henderson, checked himself into the hospital after he coughed up large amounts of blood. A CT scan found the issue within his lung.

The “Crossroads” artist suffers from sarcoidosis, which is an inflammatory disease. The American Lung Association says the condition occurs when the “immune system overreacts, causing groups of cells to form clusters of inflamed tissue called ‘granulomas’ in one or more organs of the body.”