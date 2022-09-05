Krys Marshall plays the first Black female astronaut, Danielle Poole, on the sci-fi series “For All Mankind.”

The show takes place in the ’60s and ’70s.

She revealed to Sam Rubin, on the KTLA 5 Morning News, she had auditioned for a completely different show altogether when casting directors chased her down in the parking lot to read for the Apple TV+ show.

“They said ‘hey can you read this thing about NASA?’ Which is like asking someone ‘hey can you quickly do this open-heart surgery?'” she joked. “Nobody can just casually pop-in to a thing about NASA.”

Marshall read for the role within minutes and was on-set the next day.

The actress explained that the sets are like no other. As the Culver City production heads into Season 4 it has four different stages, which includes an entire Moon and Mars as well as life-sized scaled rovers

“Apple spares not expense,” she explained. “Our sets are incredible.”

While she’s impressed by the set design, Marshall’s role has left her in awe of real astronauts and their sacrifice as they put their lives on the line every day in the name of exploration of space and science.

“I think that you have to have a certain level of gumption and truly a hero spirit,” she said.

You can stream the first three seasons of “For All Mankind” on Apple TV+ now.