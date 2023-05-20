Cher Calvin and Frank Buckley host a KTLA 5 special production which tells the stories of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in and around Los Angeles as part of AAPI Heritage Month.

Hear the stories and heritage of local Angelenos, as well as the inspirational journeys of professional boxer Mark Magsayo, voice of the Dodgers Stephen Nelson, and sisters Eileen and Diny Kim, who founded Ruts Studio in Koreatown.

Plus, a sit-down interview with Brandon Tsay, the hero in January’s mass shooting in Monterey Park who wrestled the gunman and removed his weapon, saving countless lives in the process.

This KTLA 5 Special Program aired Friday, May 19, 2023.