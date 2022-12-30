The year is almost over and we could have put together highlights of the year like music performances that moved us or the acting demonstrations of real talent.

However, KTLA 5’s entertainment team decided to shine a light on the man who was at most of these major events- Sam Rubin.

From being present at the Oscars to witness the “slap heard around the world,” to sailing on a cruise in the Bahamas or the Pacific Northwest, Sam had quite the busy year.

Sam’s 2022 Year in Review follows all of his hijinks, and stories and proves that he’s just a great sport.