The Disneyland holiday celebrations are here and are running from Nov. 12 – Jan. 9.

Watch the KTLA 5 Morning News and the KTLA 5 News at 5PM and 6PM for two code words during the week of November 1-5, then enter by completing and submitting the form below for your chance to win five tickets to KOST 103.5’s holiday kick-off party at Disney California Adventure® Park on Dec. 8.

Visit ktla.com/party to enter.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Nov. 1, 2021.