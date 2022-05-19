Outwit. Outplay. Outlast. That’s the famous tagline of “Survivor” and KTLA entertainment producer, Romeo Escobar is doing just that.

We’re proud to say he has made it to the show’s top 5 in a major nail biter last night, and now the show’s finale is just a barely a week away.

Back in March, we talked about how Escobar joined the cast of “Survivor 42,” and was competing against about 20 contestants. It turns out our entertainment producer is great at keeping secrets. We all thought he was on vacation, turns out he was in Fiji competing as a contestant.

Two months later, he’s definitely surviving.

The finale of “Survivor 42” is Wednesday at 8 p.m. on CBS.