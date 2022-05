KTLA Entertainment Producer Romeo Escobar, was one of 18 contestants on season 42 of ‘Survivor.” He battled it out in the islands of Fiji for a Million dollar cash prize and the title of soul Survivor. In the end our very own producer ended up in third place after winning the final immunity challenge.

This Segment aired on the KTLA 5 news at 5pm on May 26, 2022.