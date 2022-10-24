Entertainment Host Sam Rubin sat down with Rachel Bloom and Keegan Michael Key to talk about the popular Hulu series, “Reboot.”

The series follows a family sitcom that has been rebooted and along with it comes a dysfunctional cast that is trying to cope with being in the limelight in today’s world.

“I have the utmost respect and excitement about the writing staff on this show. The writing is so solid, and the talent that’s been assembled for this show. Everything about it has been outstanding,” said Key.

“Reboot” is streaming now on Hulu.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Oct. 24, 2022.