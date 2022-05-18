May is Asian American and Pacific Islander heritage month, and KTLA is honoring the occasion by highlighting CW’s groundbreaking series “Kung Fu.”

KTLA was given an exclusive tour of the show’s Chinese Community Center set by Eddie Liu, who plays Henry Yang, one of the show’s main characters. Liu walked us through the famous training room, medical clinic, and library. We even got a few cameos from some of the stars of “Kung Fu” and they showed us how they blow off steam after a hard day of filming.

The action-packed series is a reboot of the classic from the 1970s but is set in present day and features a predominantly Asian American cast. The show is currently in its second season after having premiered in April 2021. It was given the greenlight for Season 3 in March of this year.

“Kung Fu” airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on The CW. The show’s big season finale happens on June 15th.