“Kung Fu” star Shannon Dang is a Los Angeles native through and through.

Before becoming a main character on the CW series, she was dancing her way through the sports world as a member of the L.A. Clippers dance team and a cheerleader for the L.A. Rams.

“I’ve been dancing all my life and was born and raised in Los Angeles. So, to be able to dance for two L.A. teams and in my hometown, it’s been a dream come true,” she gushed to KTLA 5’s Sam Rubin.

Dang credits her dance experience for preparing her for life in Hollywood.

“I think the discipline and the tenacity of becoming a professional dancer helped me transition into acting,” she explained. “My dream is to be on a project one day where I could do both, so so fingers crossed for that!”

The actress is currently in Vancouver, British Columbia, finishing up Season 3 of “Kung Fu,” and she revealed “a lot of stuff is happening,” which she described as “heart-wrenching.”

Dang explained that while martial arts play a huge role in the series, the show is actually centered around family.

“Our reboot is the first predominantly Asian cast for a drama series on broadcast television. So the heart of it has to be about family,” she said. “I wish I had a show like this growing up that I could watch on TV and see a family that looked like mine.”

The “Sorry For Your Loss” actress has a deep tie to the original series. Her late grandfather was an extra in the ’70s show.

“I remember when I booked this job, and I told him all about it, about how it’s going to be a reboot reimagining with a female lead, he was so over the moon,” she gushed. “We looked through photos, he has photos with David Carradine, and it’s just so cute. He was so proud and he would watch every Wednesday with us back in the day when he was still around.”

A new episode of “Kung Fu” airs on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on KTLA.