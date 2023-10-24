Frances Bean Cobain, the daughter of Courtney Love and the late Kurt Cobain, reportedly tied the knot with Tony Hawk’s son, Riley, earlier this month.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the couple married in Los Angeles on Oct. 7 after getting a marriage license in San Diego in September.

Riley Hawk and Frances Bean Cobain reportedly tied the knot on Oct. 7.

Instagram: Frances Bean Cobain

The officiant was none other than former R.E.M. frontman Michael Stipe, who is also Cobain’s godfather.

Drew Barrymore is her godmother.

This is the Nirvana frontman’s daughter’s second marriage and Hawk’s first.

In 2016, Cobain filed for divorce from ex-husband Isaiah Silva after 21 months of marriage, according to People.

In the divorce, Cobain lost one of her father’s guitars to Silva. The instrument was the Martin guitar her father played during his 1993 “MTV Unplugged” performance. He died by suicide in 1994.