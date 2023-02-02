For years, Kurtwood Smith played the grumpy dad in “That ’70s Show,” and now he’s reprised that role for a new generation.

Smith is back as Red Forman, but this time as the grandfather of teens in the ’90s for the new Netflix series “That ’90s Show.”

When it came to bringing back the early ’00s favorite, Smith was game because he didn’t want to quit when he was on set the first time around.

“It occurred to me that there were a couple of different ways that the show could reboot, and Red and Kitty with grandkids were one of them because all the kids from the previous show are busy with their careers,” he explained to Sam Rubin on the KTLA 5 Morning News. “When the call came, I was all ready to go!”

Some of the stars from the original do make a return to the series, which the “RoboCop” star enjoyed.

“It was really great to be able to work with them. With Topher (Grace) and Laura (Prepon) and then Wilmer (Valderrama),” he explained. “Wilmer and I have some fun.”

Fans will notice the set looks almost the same minus a few updates.

“When we came on the set, it was like going back home,” he said.

There are also updates when it comes to preparing for the show, like table reads.

“For this first season, all the table reads were on Zoom. Everybody seems to be so attracted to Zoom,” he snickered.

“The ’90s Show” is streaming now on Netflix.