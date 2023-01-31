Over 20 years ago, Kyla Pratt voiced the character Penny Proud in the Disney channel’s “The Proud Family.”

Decades later, the show’s revival is about to start its second season. When it comes to success the second time around, Pratt credits its relatability to staying relevant.

“I feel like everyone who watched it 20-something years ago fell in love with it and when it was over, we felt like we had unfinished business,” she explained. “Luckily, we got revived and we have amazing creators, producers and writers who make sure we talk about the things that need to be talked about.”

The actress also noted to KTLA 5’s Sam Rubin that the storylines include everyone.

“We’re very big on representation here,” she said. “I feel mentally, that helps anyone watching television is when you can see someone who looks like you, sounds like you and acts like you.”

While there’s a large gap between the two shows, Pratt’s character Penny Proud is only about three years older.

“We kept her a teenager, which I’m very happy about because everyone can relate to being a teenager!”

Pratt also stars in”Call Me Kat,” which starred late actor Leslie Jordan.

The “One on One” actress explained how the cast had to say goodbye to Jordan’s beloved character Phil in the series.

“We became a quick family when we started filming the show and to go from seeing someone every single day, who lights you up, to realizing you’re not going to see them in person anymore was frustrating, to say the least,” she somberly said.

“He’ll be forever living in our universe,” she said about the series’ heartfelt sendoff to Jordan.

Season 2 of “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” premieres on Feb. 1 on Disney+