Another Bravo breakup has made headlines.

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” couple Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky have separated after 27 years of marriage.

People was the first to confirm the news on Monday afternoon.

“Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof. They remain amicable as they figure out what’s next for them and their family,” the outlet reported.

Then late on Monday evening, Richards took to social media to deny they are headed to divorce.

“In regards to the news that came out about us today. Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue. However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage, ” the statement read. “But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part.”

The couple has three daughters Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15. Richards has an older daughter from her first marriage, Farrah Brittany Aldjufrie, who is 34.

It’s yet to be known if the couple’s martial issues will be shown in the upcoming season of the reality series.

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” has just wrapped filming its 13th season, but there’s no word on when it will debut, according to People.

Seasons 1–12 are streaming now on Peacock.