For years Kym Whitley has made us laugh, and she doesn’t plan on stopping anytime soon.

She and best friend, Sherri Shepherd, have joined forces for the podcast “Two Funny Mamas.” It won the duo a NAACP award for Outstanding Lifestyle and Self-help Podcast.

“I think it works because we are friends, but we’re honest, and we talk about things that people want to talk about. What men want to talk about, what women want to talk about,” she explained. “We do hot topics. You could say it’s like a reality show in a podcast because whatever happens, happens.”

The comedian and actress recently rang in a birthday and celebrated with all her girls in Sin City, but couldn’t divulge much.

“What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas,” she reasoned.

However, she did reveal they stopped to check out Usher’s residency. “I was so proud of him,” she said. “After the show, it made me want to go to the gym. Everyone was in shape!”

Whitley knows a thing or two about getting in shape. She’s an ambassador for WW (Weight Watchers). She dished that she lost 30 pounds on her journey.

“It’s a lifestyle, not just a weight loss program,” she said. For those looking to get on the same path, the “Next Friday” actress advised that not only should you decide you want to make the change, you should also be ready. She credited her strong support system as well.

Health is very important for the “Raising Whitley” star. She has partnered with Caterina’s Club, an organization started by Chef Bruno, that feeds hungry children and families.

“He cooks for 5,000 kids a night,” she explained. “He makes the food at his restaurant, and then he drives it to the Boys & Girls clubs, hotels. Since the pandemic, we have more hungry children. It’s a lingering effect of the pandemic.”

Whitley explained just how easy it is for others to help the organization- just skip buying coffee one day.

“$5 will feed four families,” she said. “That’s a cup of coffee. It’s just to feed hungry children.”

