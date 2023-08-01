Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour finally makes its way to Southern California this week and to celebrate, there are a number of events to “Shake It Off” and honor the occasion.

Eventbrite has curated a roundup of all the Swiftie-themed events happening around Los Angeles.

Fill that “Blank Space” on your Instagram by visiting Boxie Studio’s pop-up photo studio inspired by the 12-time Grammy singer. The Eras Experience pop-up is an immersive selfie studio that transports Swifties to each one of the singer’s eras like “Self Titled,” “Fearless,” “Speak Now,” “Red,” “1989,” “Reputation,” “Lover,” “Folklore,” “Evermore” and “Midnights.”

Taylor Swift performs during the opener of her Eras tour Friday, March 17, 2023, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

For $25 you’ll have a 45-minute timed photo experience. You’ll also get to take home an Eras-inspired VIP tour laminate. The Eras Experience is happening from Aug. 1 to Aug. 12. It’s open to all ages.

If you’re attending the concert, but need to work on your accessories check out this event at Truly LA. The DTLA venue is hosting a friendship bracelet making and Taylor Swift listening party. The event is free and runs from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. There will be surprise giveaways and food and drinks inspired by the tour.

Guests under 21 are allowed with a parent/guardian until 8 p.m.

Get amped for the concert by attending The Eras Tour preparty at the Shade Hotel Manhattan Beach in Manhattan Beach on Aug. 3 The party is from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The event is free and fans are encouraged to come dressed in their favorite era while sipping on a Lavendar Haze cocktail and enjoying Happy Hour snacks. The event will also have a valet service that will allow you to carpool and/or rideshare to SoFi.

On Aug. 4, check out Bejeweled: A Taylor Swift Tribute Show at Sorry Not Sorry in DTLA. The Swift-inspired burlesque show is free and includes raffle prizes, cocktails, food and friendship bracelets. The prizes include a Karma fringe jacket, cocktail kits, photography studio space and dance classes. The show is for ages 18 and up.

If you decide to not attend the show, you can cure that FOMO by attending the Swifties Skate Night at Moonlight Rollerway in Glendale. For $19 you can skate to all of the singer’s hits from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. All ages are welcome. Skate rentals at the door cost $7.

The final event on the list is the Cruel Summer Beach Bash on Aug. 8 at Santa Monica Beach. Tickets range between $35 to $70.

The event is transforming the beach into a “Swiftie lounge for the day.”

At the event you can “trade bracelets, dance and sing with our Taylor Swift DJ, get your tarot cards read, partake in games and contests and enjoy giveaways.”

“Registration includes festival-style friendship bracelet, food, non-alcoholic beverages and entertainment.”

The Eras Tour stops at SoFi Stadium for a record-breaking six nights, which are Aug. 3, 4, 5, 7, 8 and 9.