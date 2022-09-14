A Los Angeles federal judge has denied Taylor Swift’s request to avoid trial over accusations she stole the lyrics to her song “Shake it Off.”

Swift’s team had filed a motion asking the court to reconsider the lawsuit, but on Monday, Judge Michael W. Fitzgerald denied the motion, according to Rolling Stone.

The lawsuit is brought on by songwriters Sean Hall and Nathan Butler, who claim the core lyrics of “Shake It Off” were pulled directly from their early 2000s hit “Playas Gon’ Play,” which was performed by the girl group 3LW.

The magazine noted that the same judge originally dismissed the case back in 2018 saying that the lyrics in question were “too brief, unoriginal and uncreative to warrant protection under the Copyright Act.”

However, an appeals court sided with the accusers on the basis “‘originality’ was a question of fact that should be decided by jurors, not judges.”

Last month, Swift claimed she had never heard the song she was accused of copying.

The trial is set for Jan. 17, 2023.