Los Angeles Lakers President Jeanie Buss and comedian Jay Mohr have tied the knot.

The couple married on Sept. 3 and three days later, Mohr posted a photo from their Malibu beach ceremony on Instagram.

“Happiness,” he captioned the photo.

Jeanie Buss and Jay Mohr married in Malibu on Sept. 3. (Photo: Instagram @jaymohr37).

On his Instagram story, he shared a video of the big day from Sahar Whitley of Whitley Events.

Mohr can be seen getting very emotional as soon as his bride walks down the aisle. The “Ghost Whisperer” star can be seen covering his mouth with his hands.

Among those in attendance was Lakers podcast host Aaron Larsuel. He posted a photo with the blushing bride on Instagram.

“My brother and sister @jaymohr37 @jeaniebuss had the most beautiful private ceremony in Malibu this evening and made it official. Congrats you two!!!” he wrote.

He also credited Linda Rambis, who works with the organization’s front office, for “the party of the century!”

The groom-to-be celebrated the upcoming nuptials with his son while on an amusement park ride.

“Best bachelor party ever,” he wrote on social media.

The 61-year-old Buss and 53-year-old Mohr have been romantically linked since 2017. They reportedly got engaged in December 2022.

Buss was previously romantically linked to former Lakers head coach Phil Jackson. The couple became engaged in 2013 and called off their engagement in 2016.

Mohr was previously married to actress Nikki Cox in 2006. They divorced in 2018. The couple share a 12-year-old son.