Lana Del Rey is facing “a bit of a challenge” when it comes to releasing new music.

Months ago, thieves broke into the “Summertime Sadness” singer’s car and stole her computer, three camcorders, and hard drives. She said the crime happened when she left her backpack inside her car and “stepped away for a minute.”

“I had to remotely wipe the computer that had my 200-page book for Simon and Schuster which I didn’t have backed up on the cloud,” she continued to explain. “Despite that, people are still able to remotely access my phone and leak our songs and personal photos.”

Del Rey revealed the tale via videos posted to social media. It appears it was on her private Instagram account as her public one was deleted in 2021.

While this is a “roadblock,” the singer isn’t letting this incident get her down.

“I just want to mention that despite all of this happening, I am confident in the record to come—despite so many safety factors in so many different levels,” she said of her upcoming album. “I really want to persist and make the best art I can.”

“I just want to bring it to light that it is hard and there’s really nothing to be done,” she said. “I can’t really make my devices any safer.”

The “Young and Beautiful” crooner did have one request for fans if they came across new music from her that isn’t officially released by her.

“Please don’t listen to the music if you hear it, because it’s not coming out yet,” she pleaded.

“That is an update that I would obviously normally not give, but I’m worried about it,” Del Rey said. “Now that it’s like the third time this has happened, I just wanted to address it. So that’s that. Onward and upward.”

Fans of Del Rey can hear her on Taylor Swift’s upcoming album “Midnights,” which drops Oct. 21. She’s featured on the song “Snow on the Beach.”