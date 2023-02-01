Lance Bass’ latest project is what boy band dreams are made of.

He’s launched a new podcast called, “Frosted Tips,” where he sits down with members of New Kids on the Block, NSYNC, and Backstreet Boys to talk about what their experience was like during the peak of their careers and what they are up to now.

“It’s fun because, back in the day, everyone was pitted against each other. So, I wanted to create a show where we could actually all talk about what we went through,” he explained to KTLA 5’s Sam Rubin. “It’s fun to reveal a lot of the things we wanted to keep secret back in the day because we all had to be very PG, but it wasn’t a PG world back then.”

He’s talked to NKTOB’s Jordan Knight, did a two-part episode with Backstreet Boys’ AJ McLean, and caught up with fellow bandmates JC Chasez and Joey Fatone.

“Talking with AJ McLean, it was amazing to hear about his sobriety and how he started going down the path of addiction,” the “Bye Bye Bye” singer revealed. “Those were the things fans never got a front-row seat to because you kind of hid that from the world because you didn’t think anyone really wanted to hear that.”

The “Larger Than Life” singer made headlines after his appearance on the podcast when he suggested NSYNC and BSB join forces for a tour in 2024. Bass said he was interested but said it would all come down to one person.

Of course, the rumor mill revealed that the person is Justin Timberlake.

One would assume the podcast’s audience would be strictly Gen-X and millennials, but Bass said Gen-Z is tuning also because of social media.

“Thanks to platforms like TikTok, people actually know our music. It’s been fun to see the juxtaposition of Gen-Z with the millennials,” he said. “I think it’s really good parenting out there to those millennials who let their kids know who NSYNC is. “

While the podcast is starting out in the boy band realm, Bass is hoping to extend it to teen idols, especially the ones with “frosted tips.”

Listen to “Frosted Tips” wherever you get your podcasts.