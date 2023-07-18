LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Las Vegas Metro police searched a home Monday as part of its ongoing investigation into the death of Tupac Shakur, police confirmed to Nexstar’s KLAS.

Shakur was shot and killed one block off the Las Vegas Strip in September 1996. His murder remains unsolved.

Detectives served the search warrant at a home in Henderson near Interstate 11 and Wagon Wheel Drive, sources told KLAS.

Police did not comment further. No arrest had been made as of Tuesday.

Nevada does not have a statute of limitations for prosecuting homicide cases.

Last year, two Las Vegas-based podcasts teamed up to offer a $100,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person who killed Shakur.

On Sept. 7, 1996, Shakur, then 25 years old, was hit by four bullets in a drive-by shooting at an intersection a block off the Las Vegas Strip while leaving a Mike Tyson fight at the MGM Grand Plaza. He died six days later in the hospital.

Developing

The Associated Press contributed to this report.