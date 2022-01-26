Laura Coates discusses new book, ‘Just Pursuit: A Black Prosecutor’s Fight for Fairness’

CNN Legal Analyst, best selling author and former federal prosecutor,  Laura Coates shared the great honor she felt when learning that Alex Trebek considered her a well-suited candidate for the next Jeopardy host. Coates also discussed her new book, “Just Pursuit: A Black Prosecutor’s Fight for Fairness” in which she examines national issues such as immigration, mistaken identity, the Me, Too movement and much more. 

“Just Pursuit: A Black Prosecutor’s Fight for Fairness” is available now on Amazon and most bookstores. 

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Jan. 26, 2022.

