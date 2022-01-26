Laura Marano discusses her role in Netflix’s romantic comedy, ‘The Royal Treatment’

Laura Marano, former co-star from the Disney channel hit, “Austin and Ally,” joined us to talk about her next role in Netflix’s “The Royal Treatment,” a rom-com that takes place in the fictional country of Lavania.

The movie is based on a New York hairdresser who takes the opportunity to work a royal wedding and finds an unlikely connection with the groom, who’s under pressure to commit to an arranged marriage.

“The Royal Treatment” is available now on Netflix.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Jan. 26, 2022.