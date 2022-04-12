Actor and director Lea Thompson joined us live to talk about taking part in “The Hollywood Show,” sponsored by Antenna TV and Rewind TV.

The show will take place this Friday and Saturday at the Marriot Burbank Airport Hotel.

Almost 100 classic TV and film stars will be at the event, including cast members from The Jefferson’s, One Day at a Time, The Addams Family, Chip’s, Back to the Future and many more.

Visit the event’s website for more information.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on April 12, 2022.