Leah McSweeney joined us to talk about her new book, “Chaos Theory: Finding Meaning in the Madness One Bad Decision At a Time.” It is available everywhere now.

The book offers an entertaining, moving and deeply honest chronicle of her life (drug addiction, mental health struggles, getting sober, having a baby and more) to offer inspiration and insight on embracing life’s unexpected turns.

Leah also launched Married to the Mob in 2004, one of the first streetwear brands for women, by women, as a response to the male-dominated streetwear scene of the time, proving women could be innovators, designers, and consumers in the space. Since launching, she has brokered exclusive partnerships with Barbie, Reebok, Nike and more.

She launched a sustainably sourced luxury sleepwear brand called Happy Place in 2020.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on April 28, 2022.