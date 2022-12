Leeza Gibbons and Mark Steines join KTLA’s Sam Rubin on the Morning Show to talk about all things Rose Parade, from the floats to the musical acts, KTLA is ready for one of the biggest events of the year.

The Rose Parade will air live on Monday morning Jan. 2, 2023. KTLA Coverage starts at 6 a.m. and the parade starts at 8 a.m.. All of that will be right here on KTLA.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Dec. 19, 2022.