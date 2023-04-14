Leeza Gibbons is an Emmy-winning talk show host and best-selling author, which are truly remarkable accomplishments.

However, when KTLA 5’s Scott “Movie” Mantz asked her who she credited as a remarkable woman in her life, she immediately named one person.

“Olivia Newton-John did it for me and she did it for so many women over and over again. Not only with her big career but her equally as important messages as a health advocate,” Gibbons explained. “She did it by being a cheerleader for other women by never looking down on anyone unless she was reaching out her hand to lift them up.”

Gibbons is the emcee of the ceremony honoring the women a part of the Remarkable Women campaign. It is part of a nationwide Nexstar Media initiative to honor the influence that women have had on public policy, social progress, and quality of life.

Nexstar is KTLA 5’s parent company.

Gibbons calls the program “uplifting” and inspiring.”

“This was like the estrogen Olympics. I can’t tell you how incredible the energy is.”

“The women that are recognized, don’t do it for glory. They’re not doing it for headlines, they certainly aren’t trying to be famous in their neighborhoods,” she said. “(They) prefer us to put focus on that kind of effort and to validate and amplify their voices.”

There will be some big names in attendance at the event as well like Reba McEntire, Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Hudson and Cookie Johnson.

Watch the Remarkable Women special on KTLA 5 on April 14 at 7 p.m.