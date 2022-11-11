Morris Day is the legendary frontman of the iconic ’80s funk group, Morris Day and the Time.

The group’s famed scenes in Prince’s film “Purple Rain” solidified them into pop culture as the film is often referred to as one of the best music movies ever.

“I really don’t like musicals, But I liked the fact that I was involved in a music movie,” he revealed to KTLA 5’s Sam Rubin. “We had no idea it was going to be as big as it as it was and you know, that was the end result.”

The Minneapolis-based group is set to receive the Legend Award at this year’s Soul Train Awards. “The Oak Tree” singer gushed at the honor saying, “I guess at this juncture in life, that’s a good title to have.”

After decades in the music business, Day is set to retire. He announced that his latest solo album “Last Call” will be his last.

“This is going to be my last record, my last solo record,” he explained. “The last tour will probably spill over into 2024, but we’ll see. It’s the last call for Morris Day on the solo tip.”

Retirement seems hard to fathom as the singer still sounds and looks great. While he could credit good genes, he believes he’s just blessed.

“I’m blessed to still be able to talk and sing and get around the way I do. I just look at it as a blessing every day.”

Day’s album “Last Call” dropped on Nov. 11 and entered the Top 100 R&B Chart at number one.

The 2022 Soul Train Awards premiere on BET and BETHer on Nov. 27 at 8 p.m.