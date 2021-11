Marilyn McCoo and Billy Davis Jr from “The 5th Dimension” talk about their involvement in the reimagining of “The Homecoming : A Christmas Story” in “The Waltons’ Homecoming.” The couple have been entertaining us for over 50 years.

You can catch “The Waltons’ Homecoming” on Nov. 28 on the CW. Marilyn and Billy will also be performing at the Catalina Jazz Bar on Dec. 3 and 4. For tickets, click here.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Nov. 25, 2021.