BTS has been turned into Legos.

The company has replicated the K-Pop boy band’s music video from their hit song “Dynamite,” which was released in August 2020.

The play-and-display collectible set features 749 pieces and it’s designed for those 18 and over.

Each of the band’s members has their own Lego figurine.

©BIGHIT MUSIC & HYBE. All Rights Reserved.

The new set embodies the band’s creative forms of expression and includes the vibrant donut shop, ice cream truck and record store. Each building is fully detachable from the set, allowing for individual play and display experiences.

LEGO says the set was “the brainchild of LEGO fans and friends Josh, 20 from Indiana, and Jacob, 21 from New York. Combining their love of BTS and passion for LEGO building, they worked together to bring the set to life.”

©BIGHIT MUSIC & HYBE. All Rights Reserved.

“Josh did the building and design work and, as a massive BTS fan, I told him what needed to be in it, what details were most important. It was a really fun process,” Jacob explained.

When the head of Lego’s product group, Fderico Begher, saw the design he knew it would be a hit.

“This was proved by how quickly they reached 10,000 views in the LEGO Ideas voting,” Begher explained. “The BTS fans have already got behind the design and so it was important that we were as faithful to the original creation as possible. The set highlights creativity, passion, and most importantly, fun!”

Lego Ideas BTS Dynamite set goes on sale March 1 and is set to sell for $99.99.