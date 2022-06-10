Lele Pons knew at a young age she wanted to make make videos, but her parents were leary of it as a career. She did not have a plan but she figured it out.

Lele has almost 50 million followers on Instagram, an additional 27 million followers on TikTok and she has created new reality series called “Exposure.”

She has been influenced throughout her career by people such as Shakira and Daddy Yankee. Her admiration for them inspired her to do what she loves.

With her show “Exposure,” eight content creators are picked from across the country to compete against one another to make each other better and to get out of their comfort zones. Lele said she has seen so many people grow and come into their own on this show and happy she could provide a platform for creators to do what they love.

You can watch “Exposure” Season 2 on Lele’s YouTube channel. Episodes 1 through 4 are already posted, and new episodes drop Sundays and Mondays.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on June 10, 2022.