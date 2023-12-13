Lenny Kravitz is a rock star in his own right and this week he was nominated for his first Golden Globe.

While the rocker is the epitome of cool, he is ecstatic over the nod for Best Song for his “Road to Freedom” from the Netflix film “Rustin.”

“It definitely excites me, it means something to me, because of this movie ‘Rustin,’ which is celebrating the life of Bayard Rustin, who was such an outstanding activist,” he explained to KTLA 5’s Dayna Devon. “I’m really proud to be part of something so beautiful in telling this story. That should have been told a long time ago, but here we are.”

Kravitz then walked Dayna through the process of creating the song for the meaningful film.

“I got the phone call about the film, I spoke to director George Wolfe. I also had lengthy conversations with Colman Domingo, who is the lead of the movie,” he said. “I took all the information in and I just asked God to give it to me as I always do. I’m an antenna. So I’m here to pick up what I am to receive. I sat down at the piano and I just let it come through me and it happened and I’m just so grateful.”

The song includes Trombone Shorty on the trombones and Kravtiz’s longtime musical partner Craig Ross on guitar. The song also includes a gospel choir.

“I think it represents the feeling of the film and the message of the film.”

The nomination comes as Kravitz is months away from his 60th birthday.

“I feel great. I feel blessed. I feel timeless. I’m in the best place I’ve ever been in my life, mind, body and spirit,” he gushed. “So, you know, they’re just numbers. And it really depends on how you take care of yourself and how blessed you are with health and whatnot. So I am grateful.”

The “Fly Away” singer’s new album “Blue Electric Light” is due out in March.

His latest single “TK 421” dropped weeks ago.

“We have another single coming out in January called ‘Human’ and then the tour begins in the summer in Europe,” he said. “I’ll be touring probably for the next two years. We’re going to do a really large world tour. I’m just so happy to get back on the road and share the music and share the love and the experience with the people.”

Kravitz’s Golden Globe-nominated song “Road to Freedom” is available everywhere now.

“Rustin” is currently streaming on Netflix.