Lenny Kravitz is set to hit the Oscars stage this Sunday.

The Academy of Motion Pictures announced on Monday morning that the rockstar will deliver the In Memoriam performance at the awards show.

The ceremony itself is being hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.

Prior to the ceremony, tune in to KTLA to catch Sam Rubin, Jessica Holmes, Doug Kolk, and Megan Henderson on the red carpet.

Coverage begins at 1 p.m.

The 95th Annual Academy Awards will be held at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC at 5 p.m. on March 12.