Lenny Kravtiz performs during an In memoriam tribute at the Oscars on March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

It’s one of the most somber parts of the Oscars, the annual In Memoriam section of the ceremony.

On Sunday night, John Travolta introduced the portion of the show and was visibly choked up as he walked to the stage to his “Grease” costar, Olivia Newton-John’s hit, “Hopelessly Devoted to You”

“Since tonight is a celebration of the work and the accomplishments of our community in this past year, it is only fitting then that we celebrate those we’ve lost, who’ve dedicated their lives to their craft, both in front of and behind the camera, through their immeasurable contributions,” a visibly emotional Travolta said.

“Each of them left an individual and indelible mark, that shared and informed us, they’ve touched our hearts, they’ve made us smile, and became dear friends, who we will always remain hopelessly devoted to.”

The spotlight then shined on Lenny Kravitz who played his 2004 hit “Calling All Angels” as the Academy honored those who died this past year.

Newton-John was featured along with Kirstie Alley, James Caan, Ray Liotta, Angelo Badalamenti, Jean-Luc Goddard, Irene Cara, Julie Reichert, Burt Bacharach, Angela Lansbury, Mary Alice, James Caan, and Raquel Welch.

However, many noticed there were quite a few names missing like Anne Heche, Leslie Jordan, Paul Sorvino, Tom Sizemore, Gilbert Gottfried, Charlbi Dean, Tony Sirico, Barbara Walters, and Topol.

The academy has a full list of those who passed away on its website here, which was mentioned on Sunday night.

Mira Sorvino took to Twitter to express her outrage.

“It is baffling beyond belief that my beloved father and many other amazing brilliant departed actors were left out,” Sorvino tweeted Monday. “The Oscars forgot about Paul Sorvino, but the rest of us never will!!”

It was also noticed that Sacheen Littlefeather was not mentioned, even after the academy hosted an event for her in 2022 to formally apologize for how she was treated back in 1973. Many will remember that she declined Marlon Brando’s Oscar for “The Godfather.”

However, this could be because of Littlefeather’s sister’s request to leave her out. She has claimed that Littlefeather isn’t even of Native American heritage. Born Marie Louise Cruz. She said their parents were of Mexican and European ancestry.

“I don’t think she should be mentioned at all – period. It’s fraudulent and has no bearing in truth,” Rosalind Cruz told the NY Post. “The only thing she could be mentioned as is a woman who refused an Oscar for Marlon Brando who called herself Sacheen Littlefeather but was not of Native American heritage.”