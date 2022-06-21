Actor and comedian Lil Rel Howery is known for his work in “Free Guy,” “Get Out,” and more.

In his latest project he’s working alongside someone he knows very well- his young son, Judah.

The father-son duo lend their voices for Disney Junior’s animated series “Eureka!” “It was such a beautiful moment, it was so much fun working with him,” Howery said.

This project definitely stretched the pair’s skills. The elder Howery actually sings in the series, which broadened his vocal range. “The hardest thing I’ve ever done in my career was sing a Disney song,” he explained.

Meanwhile, the younger Howery voices the main character, Eureka’s, twin brothers Cypress and Spruce. In order the differentiate between the two roles he had to switch things up. “The creators and the writers were telling me Cypress is going to be more louder,” the 12-year-old explained. “Spruce he’s just like a little quieter.”

The work may have been tough, but the reward was much sweeter.

The comedian actually had a moment and got teary-eyed while watching the first two episodes of the show. “To actually be an animated dad on a Disney cartoon was so surreal to me,” Howery reflected. “From my love of Disney and now being a part of that Disney animated universe is such a beautiful moment.”

“Eureka!” premieres on Disney Junior Wednesday at 7:30 p.m..

The first batch of episodes will also debut on on-demand platforms on Wednesday as well as Disney+.