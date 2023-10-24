Rapper Lil Wayne isn’t too happy about his wax figure at the Hollywood Wax Museum in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.

“Sorry wax museum but dat s–t ain’t me!” the Louisiana native wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “You tried tho and I appreciate the effort.”

Weezy’s statue has been on display at the museum since 2022 according to People, but fans started to take notice when it recently went viral on TikTok.

The artist’s comments come right after Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson poked fun at his wax statue at a museum in Paris.

Johnson’s figure also went viral after fans reacted in horror and hilarity when they noticed how it looked nothing like him. More importantly, they noticed the difference in skin tone.

In a post to Instagram, Johnson said his team planned on reaching out to the Musée Grévin to make some improvements to the statue.

On Monday, the museum posted a message to their Instagram story saying their artists are already working on fixing the actor’s statue.

“Work in progress- The Rock,” the statement said. “Our artists are already working on improving the waxwork of Dwayne Johnson. Your feedback is always valuable to us.”

KTLA 5 has reached out to the Hollywood Museum to see if it will make changes to Wayne’s statue. So far, the museum has not issued a response.