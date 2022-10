Lily Brooks O’Briant joined us and talked about her new show “Life by Ella” and what it was like rising to fame at such a young age, touring “Matilda” at the age of 9. She also chatted about how grateful she was and how it’s molded her as an actress.

“Life by Ella” is streaming now on Apple TV Plus.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Oct. 13, 2022