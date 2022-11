Country music star Lindsay Ell joined us to talk to us about “American Anthems.”

She also spoke about how touring with her hero Shania Twain feels like a dream come true.

“American Anthems” takes a hero from across the country and pairs them up with an artist, then the artist surprises the hero by writing and performing a song for them at the end of the show.

You can watch Lindsay’s episode of “American Anthems” on pbs.org.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Nov. 3, 2022