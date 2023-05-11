Shut up!

Twenty years later, another “Freaky Friday” could be coming to the big screen.

Both Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis are in talks to reprise their roles are the mother and daughter duo, Anna and Tess Coleman, who swapped bodies due to a spell.

The actresses revealed the news in an interview with The New York Times.

“As I went around the world with ‘Halloween Ends,’ people wanted to know if there was going to be another ‘Freaky Friday,’” Curtis told the newspaper. “Something really touched a chord. When I came back, I called my friends at Disney and said, ‘It feels like there’s a movie to be made.’”

“Jamie and I are both open to that, so we’re leaving it in the hands that be. We would only make something that people would absolutely adore,” Lohan explained.

The pair’s 2003 hit made over $160 million dollars at the box office and continues to be a hit to this day.

Their version of the story is actually the third big-screen adaptation of the 1972 novel.

The 1976 movie starred Babara Harris and Jodie Foster and the 1995 version starred Shelley Long and Gaby Hoffman.

Rumors of the sequel began when Curtis posted a photo of her and Lohan on Instagram with the caption, “It’s Friday. I’m just sayin! Freaky fingers crossed!”

During an interview with Variety at the Producers Guild Awards on Feb. 26, the Oscar-winning actress said the follow-up to the film was “going to happen.”

“Without saying there’s anything officially happening,” she told the reporter. “I’m looking at you in this moment and saying, ‘Of course it’s going to happen.’ It’s going to happen.”